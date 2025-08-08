EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Stock Position Increased by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. EQT comprises about 2.8% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $21,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 48.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. EQT Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

