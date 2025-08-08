iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

