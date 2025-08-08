Integrity Financial Corp WA Buys 4,773 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

