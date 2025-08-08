KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,576 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.35% of KLA worth $315,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,221,230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,543,000 after buying an additional 404,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KLA by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,878,000 after buying an additional 204,330 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after buying an additional 1,672,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $912.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $885.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $773.08. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $945.87.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 25.01%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.