Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,631 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $240.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

