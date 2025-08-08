Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $153.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

