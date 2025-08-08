WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $506.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $343.38 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $512.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.75.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

