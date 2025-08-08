NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 842.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in NIKE by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,265,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $95,736,000 after buying an additional 219,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.