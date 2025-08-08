Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,398,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:BSX opened at $102.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,824.96. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock worth $35,976,603. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

