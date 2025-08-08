Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Receives $115.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.6452.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity at Target

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 0.3%

TGT opened at $105.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

