Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,494 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price target on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $223.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average is $215.76. The firm has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

