Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,470 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total value of $749,808.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,414. The trade was a 56.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, FBN Securities raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $872.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $985.72 and its 200 day moving average is $946.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.86, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

