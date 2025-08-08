Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 42,155 Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,155 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth $1,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Evergy Stock Down 0.5%

EVRG stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.28 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.