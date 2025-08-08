Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $45,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.19.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:ELV opened at $283.65 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.96 and a 200-day moving average of $386.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

