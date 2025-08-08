Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 200 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $273.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $280.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.46.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $19,522,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,472,018.92. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,061 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,077. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies



L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

