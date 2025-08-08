Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total value of $584,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,501,823.22. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,479 shares of company stock worth $12,457,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.4%

Salesforce stock opened at $240.63 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.97 and a 200 day moving average of $280.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

