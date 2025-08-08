ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 131,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,696.96. The trade was a 1.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,560 shares of company stock valued at $249,898. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

