Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations increased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 124.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 3.1%

Intel stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

