SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,289 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7%

SPDW opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.