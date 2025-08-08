Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 232,195 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 232,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $4,813,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE NSC opened at $279.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.93 and its 200 day moving average is $245.68. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $288.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.