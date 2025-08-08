Forsta AP Fonden Has $27.77 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $27,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,990,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,577,000 after buying an additional 835,170 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 52,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone acquired 1,189,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. The trade was a 39.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $16,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 808,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,353,571.52. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.75%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

