Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Truepoint Inc.’s Largest Position

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,337,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 13.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $496,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after buying an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,266 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,310,000 after purchasing an additional 978,455 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.3% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 845,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,208,000 after purchasing an additional 501,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,853,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 364,096 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

