Forsta AP Fonden Has $36.76 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 201,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.3% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,156,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,457 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 176.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 166,788 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

