Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Buys 63,407 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,407 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up 8.8% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $122,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 312.2% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 6,259.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.4%

TCOM stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCOM

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.