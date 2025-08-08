Truepoint Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IWF opened at $442.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $448.79. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

