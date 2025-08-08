Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 17,343.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,611 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $194,272,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,728,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $169.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.