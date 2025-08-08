Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.0625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

Crown Castle has a payout ratio of 151.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.65. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 47.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.0% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

