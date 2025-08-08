Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,363 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $260,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,499,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,677,000 after purchasing an additional 270,146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.75.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

