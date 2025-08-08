General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.2% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,370 shares of company stock worth $78,408,011. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $312.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $322.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

