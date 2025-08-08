Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $188.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.29. The company has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.85%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,667,570.10. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.