Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.2% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 33,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $284.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $339.17. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

