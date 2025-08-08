Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.2% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 33,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amgen Stock Up 0.0%
AMGN stock opened at $284.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $339.17. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Featured Articles
