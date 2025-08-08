Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,707 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after purchasing an additional 840,839 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,164,000 after acquiring an additional 769,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after acquiring an additional 569,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

