Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,163,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,838,312,000 after purchasing an additional 807,019 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,738 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,520,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,047,025,000 after purchasing an additional 932,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Williams Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,236,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $824,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,370 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $57.89 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

