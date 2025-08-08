Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 754 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.65. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

