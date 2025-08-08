LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $43.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1,013.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 10.3% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $311.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $314.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.