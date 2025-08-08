AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 3,469 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,002 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 29,610.4% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,332 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,088 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 9,792.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 980,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 970,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,940.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,016,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,290,000 after purchasing an additional 966,826 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

