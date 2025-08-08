Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,396 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after buying an additional 4,222,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,282,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,392 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJH opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

