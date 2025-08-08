The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.88 and a twelve month high of $103.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

