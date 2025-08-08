Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,353 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Bank of America by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 583,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 82,271 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 219,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research boosted their target price on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $332.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

