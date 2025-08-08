Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,898 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Kimberly-Clark worth $90,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

