The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Boosted by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $660.00.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock worth $14,423,221. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:GS opened at $720.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $679.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $613.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $737.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.