Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 176.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VGT opened at $693.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $659.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $705.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

