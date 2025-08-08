Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $17,416,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $425.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.77. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $229.72 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

