1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 239 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.58 and its 200 day moving average is $190.74.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

