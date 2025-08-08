1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,398,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $108.94. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

