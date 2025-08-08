Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,633 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 493.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,665,000 after acquiring an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.4%

KHC stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

