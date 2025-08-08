Swiss National Bank Sells 8,300 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of McKesson worth $240,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $664.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $715.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $678.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 180.77%. The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.