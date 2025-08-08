Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 69,051 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $127,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $179.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,881.55. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,102.90. This represents a 1.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SPG opened at $166.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 129.83%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

