AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $88.21 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $88,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after acquiring an additional 570,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 935.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 461,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $411,701,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total transaction of $32,633,638.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,394.04. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,226 shares of company stock worth $183,849,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,180.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $616.02 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,232.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1,091.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

