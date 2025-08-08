AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases New Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.07% of First Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 591.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Trading Up 0.3%

FSLR opened at $185.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $262.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Glj Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.